Fatal Traffic Collision on Coast Highway

On July 5 at 10:16 a.m., the Newport Beach Police Department dispatch center received several 911 calls regarding a traffic collision in the area of Pacific Coast Highway and Crystal Cove.

Officers arrived on scene and found two vehicles, a white sedan, and a white truck, were involved in a collision. The Newport Beach Fire Department and Laguna Beach Fire Department personnel responded to the scene and transported both drivers to a local trauma center for medical treatment and evaluation.

Unfortunately, the driver of the white sedan was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The identity of the motorist is not being released pending identification by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department Coroner Division.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation. Eastbound Pacific Coast Highway was closed from Newport Coast Drive to Crystal Drive during the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Traffic Investigator Nate Farris at [email protected]