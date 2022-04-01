Featured Business: Crown Ace Hardware

Share this:

Way More Than a Hardware Store



Crown Ace Hardware – Corona Del Mar’s Oldest Running Business Continues to Support the Community

Everyone knows Crown Ace Hardware. What you may not know is that Crown Hardware is the oldest running business in Corona del Mar and has been operating in the same location at 3107 E. Coast Hwy since 1948. Throughout its history – and daily – Crown helps countless locals take care of their homes, yards and other important projects in their lives. What started out as a single mom and pop hardware store in CdM has grown to three stores in Newport Beach and over 20 locations across three states, California, Arizona and Hawaii; but is still locally owned and operated by the Schulein family.

One of the proudest accomplishments in Crown’s rich history is its desire to give back to the communities they serve. Crown’s three Newport Beach locations are strong supporters of Children’s Hospital Orange County and CHOC has been the recipient of their community partnership fundraising for years. In 2021 alone, Crown raised $120,000 for CHOC and has raised over $1 million for CHOC since the store began fundraising for “the kids in OC” over 10 years ago.

“As a local, family-owned business, we are passionate about our community and our customers that have supported us for generations,” says Crown Ace’s Mark Schulein. “Supporting CHOC and CMN (Children’s Miracle Network) is something that we are incredibly proud and honored to be in a position to do. We are grateful to our customers who fund these programs through their ‘Round Ups’ each month. It’s amazing what we can do together.”

Crown Ace not only raises funds for CHOC Children’s, but supports many important local charities as well, including the Ben Carlson Memorial Scholarship Foundation, Newport Beach Junior Lifeguards, the Pacific Marine Mammal Center and Autism by the Sea. April is Autism Awareness Month and all Crown stores will be fundraising for Autism Awareness through Autism Speaks and in Newport, for the local non-profit Autism by the Sea (autismbythesea.org). Last year, Crown customers “rounded up” $10,000 for ABS and are aiming to top that amount this year! At Crown, serving the community means more than just offering great products and customer service.

“There are so many important and impactful local organizations that we are proud to support,” adds Schulein. “These groups are passionate about helping others; and we’re very fortunate to be in a position to facilitate fundraising partnerships between our customers and our stores, and these great organizations. It’s amazing what “rounding up” can generate when the average donation is 47 cents. I’m so grateful for our amazing customers that support these fantastic organizations.”

Stop by and see what makes Crown Ace Hardware WAY MORE than a hardware store. With three locations in Newport/CdM, they’re easy to find.

Crown Ace Corona del Mar: 3107 E. Coast Hwy, (949) 672-2800

Crown Ace Newport Hills: 2644 San Miguel Drive, (949) 644-8570

Crown Ace Westcliff Plaza: 1024 Irvine Avenue, (949) 642-1133

Follow Crown Ace on social media @crownhardware