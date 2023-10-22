Festive Holiday Events Coming to VEA Newport Beach

Share this:

VEA Newport Beach in Fashion Island has a variety of fun holiday events planned, starting with a Fall Harvest Festival and continuing on to Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Eve and Day.

October 28-29 | VEA Fall Harvest – On the Riviera Lawn from 1 to 4 p.m., celebrate the fall season with a festive pumpkin patch with shopping, seasonal treats, refreshments, and photo opps for the kiddos. Open to both resort guests and the community (no reservations required).

November 23 | Thanksgiving Dinner. VEA has three options for Thanksgiving dining: Dinner To-Go: Priced at $250, Thanksgiving dinners for six people may be purchased in advance by November 20 for pickup at VEA. Dinner at VIEW Restaurant & Lounge: From 3 to 10 p.m., delight in a three-course, prix-fixe dinner menu curated by Executive Chef Andrew Arndt for $75 per person. In-Room Dining: For VEA overnight guests, tuck away and indulge in your Thanksgiving dinner in-room, with an a-la-carte dinner option ($55 for adults, $27 for kids).

November 30 | Holiday Tree Lighting – The epic, annual tree lighting celebration at VEA returns, with festive refreshments, live entertainment, and a visit from Santa. Starting at 5:30 p.m. and open to both guests and community, this is the perfect way to kick off the holiday season with the whole family.

November 30 – December | “Holiday Hideout” Bar – Open Thursdays-Saturdays from 5 p.m. to midnight starting on November 30 and continuing throughout December. VEA’s decked out holiday-themed bar returns, with festive cocktails, seasonal small plates, and photo opps galore in the transformed winter wonderland lounge.

December 24-25 | Christmas Eve + Christmas Dinner – Offered at VIEW Restaurant & Lounge from 3 to 10 p.m., VEA will offer a three-course, prix-fixe dinner menu on both evenings ($110/person), in addition to a limited all-day menu from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

December 31 | New Year’s Eve – Round out the year and toasting to 2024 in style at VIEW Restaurant & Lounge with a three-course, prix-fixe dinner menu (offered from 3 to 10 p.m., $120/person), in addition a limited all-day menu from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

January 1 | Hangover Brunch – Celebrate the first day of the new year with a hangover brunch menu at VIEW Restaurant & Lounge, with a-la-carte options available from 6 to 11 a.m.

Additional info can be found at www.ExperienceVEA.com.