Fourth of July Festivities in Newport Beach

This Fourth of July marks our country’s 250th Birthday, and a handful of local celebrations offer festive ways to commemorate the occasion.

Lido Marina Village (July 2-3): Kick off the holiday weekend at Newport Beach’s waterfront shopping and dining destination, where guests can enjoy live performances from a Patriotic Brass Quartet from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. while strolling the harbor front, shopping local boutiques and dining waterside. Lido Marina Village has also extended shopping hours, with retailers now open until 7 p.m., making it an ideal destination for a leisurely summer afternoon and evening by the bay. For more information, please visit https://www.lidomarinavillage.com/events.

Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort & Marina (July 3-5): For those looking to spend the holiday on the water, Newport Dunes is hosting its annual Independence Day on the Back Bay celebration featuring live music, food trucks, watersports, family activities and a spectacular fireworks display over the Back Bay on July 4. Visitors can kayak, paddleboard, cruise Newport Harbor in a Duffy boat, enjoy the Inflatable Aquatic Park and take in live entertainment throughout the weekend before the fireworks spectacular at 9 p.m. For information, please visit https://www.newportdunes.com.

Annual July 4 Old Glory Boat Parade: The American Legion Yacht Club in Newport Beach is once again setting sail around Newport Harbor for their annual Old Glory Boat Parade on Saturday, July 4, celebrating 250 Years of Freedom. The parade will begin at 1 p.m. off the east end of Lido Isle and follow a course throughout the harbor between the hours of 1 and 3:30 p.m. Viewing maps can be downloaded from ALYC website at www.alyc.com.

Pacific Symphony July 4 Concert: Celebrate America’s 250th anniversary with a star-spangled evening of music and fireworks featuring Air Supply and Pacific Symphony at Great Park Live in Irvine. This year’s “July 4 Spectacular” combines one of the world’s most beloved pop duos with one of Orange County’s premier Independence Day traditions. The symphony also performs patriotic favorites as guests enjoy wine, picnicking and music under the night sky for the perfect kick-off to summer!

Known for chart-topping classics such as “All Out of Love,” “Lost in Love” and “Making Love Out of Nothing at All,” Air Supply joins Pacific Symphony as part of the duo’s 50th-anniversary tour and the release of its new album, “A Matter of Time.” In a rare symphonic collaboration, Air Supply performs many of its greatest hits accompanied by the full symphony orchestra. Led by guest conductor Chad Goodman, the program also captures the spirit of the holiday celebration with “America the Beautiful,” “American Salute” and “Midway March.”

For tickets and information, visit www.PacificSymphony.org or call (714) 755-5799.

Community Events: The 15ty annual “4th of July is for Families” event includes a bike and dog parade starting at 9 a.m. at Balboa Blvd. and 36th Street, ending at Channel Place Park with carnival games, arts and crafts, and live music. The event runs through 11:30 a.m.

Balboa Peninsula Trolley: The Balboa Peninsula Trolley will be running on Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4. This free service will get you to where you want to go on the peninsula without having to worry about finding a parking spot or paying for parking! For more information including a route map, visit https://visitnewportbeach.com/balboa-peninsula-trolley.