Stars Come Out for Newport Beach TV Festival June 4-7

Last June, the Newport Beach Film Festival launched its inaugural TV Festival, held at the Lido Theater. That star-studded event included Kate Hudson, who would go on to be nominated for Best Actress at the Academy Awards.

As impressive as that event was, the Second Annual Newport TV Festival at the Lido Theater June 4-7 managed to outdo the first one thanks to a four-day roster of notable names that let to sold-out events.

According to information from the Newport Beach TV Fest, the event was expected to draw the largest gathering of Guild and Television Academy voters outside Los Angeles and New York.

Newport Beach Independent photographers Chris Ttrela and Jim Collins covered the red-carpet arrivals (actually blue carpets to signify the coastal setting) all four days.

TV Fest highlights:

Thursday, June 4: Mindy Kaling received the Artist of Distinction Award in recognition of her work as creator, producer, and writer of Netflix’s “Running Point.” She also participated in a Hollywood Reporter Awards Chatter Live Podcast.

Friday, June 5: Andy Cohen, executive producer of the Real Housewives franchise, received Variety’s Creative Impact in Television Award. He appeared along with the Rela Housewives of Orange County: Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Shannon Storms Beador, Jenn Pedranti, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Emily Simpson.

Saturday, June 6: “Survivor 50” cast members Aubrey Bracco, Dee Vallardes, Ozzy Lusth, Rick Devens, Rizo Velovic, and Tiffany Ervin were given special recognition, while the “Landman” ensemble panel featured Billy Bob Thornton, Andy Garcia, Ali Larter, and Michelle Randolph.

Saturday, June 6: The Breakout Award Panel presented by Gold Derby honored , rising stars Shabana Azeez (“The Pitt”), Thomas Doherty (“Paradise”), Paul Anthony Kelly (“Love Story”), Ashley Padilla (“Saturday Night Live”), Owen Thiele (“Adults”), and Karolina Wydra (“Pluribus”).

Sunday, June 7: “Shrinking” Ensemble Panel: Jason Segel, Christa Miller, Michael Urie, Jessica Williams, and others accepted the Outstanding Ensemble – Comedy Series Award, while Sebastian Maniscalco received the Comedy Special of the Year Award for his Hulu special “It Ain’t Right”

Sunday, June 7: To close the TV Fest, Seth MacFarlane received the Maverick Award for his creation of “Family Guy,” “American Dad!,” “The Orville” and “Ted.” He also participated in an Awards Chatter Live Podcast.

For more information, visit www.nbtvfest.com.