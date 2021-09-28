Free Document Shredding and E-Waste Disposal in Newport Beach Oct. 16

Share this:

Newport Beach residents are invited to bring documents and household electronic waste for free shredding and disposal on Oct. 16, 8 a.m. to noon at Harbor Day School Parking Lot, 3443 Pacific View Dr. in Corona del Mar.

Residents can bring up to 10 standard file boxes for shredding.

Acceptable items for shredding include:

Bank and financial statements

Credit card statements or pre-approved credit card offers

Old IRS tax forms, checks or bills

Old credit cards & plastic/paper membership cards

Junk mail, of any size and color

Document can be bound with staples or paper clips. Unfortunately, the shredder cannot accommodate x-rays or larger plastic items such as binders. Material is shredded on site.

Acceptable items for e-waste disposal include:

Computers

Computer monitors

Keyboards

Televisions

Printers

DVD players

Cell phones

Other small electronic devices

No other household hazardous waste will be accepted.

For more information: (949) 644-3055.