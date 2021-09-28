Free Document Shredding and E-Waste Disposal in Newport Beach Oct. 16

Newport Beach residents are invited to bring documents and household electronic waste for free shredding and disposal on Oct. 16, 8 a.m. to noon at Harbor Day School Parking Lot, 3443 Pacific View Dr. in Corona del Mar.
Residents can bring up to 10 standard file boxes for shredding.
Acceptable items for shredding include:
- Bank and financial statements
- Credit card statements or pre-approved credit card offers
- Old IRS tax forms, checks or bills
- Old credit cards & plastic/paper membership cards
- Junk mail, of any size and color
Document can be bound with staples or paper clips. Unfortunately, the shredder cannot accommodate x-rays or larger plastic items such as binders. Material is shredded on site.
Acceptable items for e-waste disposal include:
- Computers
- Computer monitors
- Keyboards
- Televisions
- Printers
- DVD players
- Cell phones
- Other small electronic devices
No other household hazardous waste will be accepted.
For more information: (949) 644-3055.