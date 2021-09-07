Frightfully Fun Halloween Boutique Opens at Roger’s Gardens

Share this:

Roger’s Garden is renowned for its extensive array of flowers, plants and related products, but every fall Roger’s Gardens turns its attention to something more creepy: the Halloween Boutique.

Now through Oct. 31, enjoy a frightfully fun experience exploring various themed rooms throughout Roger’s Garden.

According to Roger’s Garden, you can discover cabinets overflowing with unusual artifacts, and decadent décor with a twist. The sinister styled rooms are decorated with a beautiful, eclectic collection of antiquities and curios.

Curated Boutiques

Frankenstein’s Laboratory: Concoctions bubble and fizz in hopes to spark life into this bone chilling Laboratory. Find yourself face to face with Frankenstein and the many mystifying wonders this testing ground holds.

Dracula’s Dining Hall: Sit down to a crimson supper with the Count himself and immerse yourself in the decadent décor that awaits you in this Dining Hall. Be our guest and take a seat at the table with our ghostly Artisan pieces that fill this dead space. Beware of the eyes on the wall that “follow” you wherever you go, they are watching you.

The Mummy’s Tomb: This ancient tomb holds many secrets, creepy crawly artifacts, and mummified creatures of all shapes and sizes. Keep your eyes open for what scurries up the walls behind you!

The Creature’s Black Lagoon: Watch your step as you enter this lush lagoon, covered with exotic plants and creeping vines. Beware there might be something lurking above or beneath you.

The Bride of Frankenstein’s Chamber: Undying love swirls inside this hauntingly beautiful room. Elegant crystals drape from the ceiling, and vintage inspired designs of tabletop décor with pops of silver and rich black velvet fill every inch of this space.

It takes talent to compile this spooky collection. Eric Cortina was the Creative Director, Hedda Staines the Head Merchant, and Crystal Pittman the Associate Buyer. A handful of visual merchandisers assisted in the endeavors.

Experience the Halloween Boutique in person daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 2301 San Joaquin Hills Rd. in Corona del Mar, or shop online at www.rogersgardens.com.

COVID Safety Guidelines: To protect the health of our Employees and Guests, Roger’s Garden is taking the following safety measures:

Limiting the number of Guests entering the Halloween Boutique at one time, so please anticipate waiting outdoors in line.

They require Guests who are NOT vaccinated to wear face coverings. If you do not have one, one can be provided.

Maintain social distancing.

If you are experiencing any Covid 19 symptoms, please follow CDC Guidelines and stay home until you are no longer contagious.