Give the Gift of Literacy

This holiday season, The Literacy Project’s number one wish is to expand our service to more school districts in need that have been identified in the “2022 OC Report of the Conditions of Children.” These struggling readers have been drastically affected by retention loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic distance learning practices. Our program is offered at “no-cost” to both the child and the school. With any donation, we can drastically improve reading scores and improve self-confidence for only $9.33 an hour of specialized instruction!

