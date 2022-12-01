This Moke dealer can get you riding in style

Share this:

Presented by Bert’s Mega Mall (Sponsored Partner)

Want a new beach cruiser? Then you have to check out the best way to get around… a Moke!

1 of 2

Moke is an iconic electric vehicle that has been turning heads since the ’60s. The Moke is available in 9 unique colors. Berts has introduced 3 exclusive custom MOKE packages to stand out from the rest!

Moke Vehicle Highlights:

• 100% Electric

• Street Legal

• 40 mile range

• Just charge and go!

• Very Luxurious

• Great for families

• Perfect beach cruiser



Check out this brand-new Moke all-electric custom ‘Woody” build. This exclusive package includes a custom wood panel wrap, white-wall tires, and a wood steering wheel!

Bert’s Mega Mall ships worldwide and has the world’s largest MOKE inventory.



Why go to Berts?

• Quick, easy, First-class service

• Exclusive customizations available

• We will deliver anywhere! *Even Cabo & Hawaii

• Worlds largest Moke selection

For more information about this Moke for sale, be sure to click HERE!

BERTS MEGA MALL

1151 N. Azusa Avenue | Covina, California

BertsMegaMall.com

626-974-6600