Helicopter Crashes into Newport Beach Residence

By Christopher Trela and Sara Hall

At least three people died as the result of a helicopter crashing into a Newport Beach home Tuesday afternoon, according to officials.

“A four-seat Robinson R-44 helicopter crashed under unknown circumstances in a residential neighborhood in Newport Beach around 1:45 p.m.,” confirmed Federal Aviation Administration Pacific Division Public Affairs Manager Ian Gregor in an email Tuesday.

Newport Beach Police Department released an initial Nixle alert about the collision at a home on Shearwater Place near the Egret Court intersection, in the area of Bristol Street and Bayview Place, close to Jamboree Road and the 73 highway, around 2:12 p.m. today.

A police update on social media around 3:05 p.m. noted that at least five people were involved, four on board the helicopter and one bystander on the ground.

It does not appear that there were any people inside any structures, NBPD spokeswoman Jennifer Manzella pointed out.

Police also confirmed that there were at least three fatalities. It is unknown at this point whether all three fatalities were on board the helicopter or if one was the bystander, Manzella added.

The injured victims were assessed and transported to a local trauma center for medical aid, according to NBPD.

The helicopter had departed from John Wayne Airport. Gregor could not confirm a tail number.

FAA inspectors are en route to the scene, Gregor noted in the email. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

Newport Beach police will help on the preliminary investigation and information gathering, Manzella noted.

The first police message also warned people to avoid the area.

All entrances to the gated community of Bayview Terrace are closed off, although eyewitnesses state that it does not appear to be impacting local traffic flow.

Updates are being posted to the NBPD Twitter feed.