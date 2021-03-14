High School Proms Return to OC with “Prom on Wheels”

Share this:

Among the most popular high school activities cancelled due to the coronavirus are the annual proms.

Night of Lights OC, a popular winter wonderland drive-thru experience, and First Class Events, a leading Southern California prom and event planning company that has produced more than 2,000 high school events, have a solution.

The companies have teamed up to present “Prom on Wheels,” an outdoor, one-mile immersive drive-thru prom celebration that’s open to high schools throughout Southern California.

This unique event will take place at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa during select nights from mid-April through June.

According to information from the event organizers, the immersive in-car experience is filled with epic audio and visual displays, live performances and entertainment, while being in compliance with all county, state and health department guidelines.

“We are so excited to offer an incredible experience for high school students to enjoy their prom this year. As we all know, last year there was no prom and we wanted to make sure that didn’t happen again by offering a unique, safe and fun alternative,” said Hollie Keeton, president of First Class Events. “This multi-million-dollar production is sure to give kids a true prom experience that touches on all the key elements of a traditional prom plus something very unique that they will remember forever.”

The one-mile drive-thru Prom on Wheels experience includes:

A glowing “Red Carpet” Tunnel arrival to start the celebration, evoking the traditional walk down the red carpet

Several imaginative zones featuring life size props, stages and special effects

A DJ pumping music through a select FM channel in each car, coordinated to festival-like scenes with pulsing lights, video screens, lasers, and fog that immerse students in the experience

Light tunnels animated to the music

LED monitors featuring custom logos and graphics throughout the route, allowing each school to create its own unique experience for their students

Presentation of the Prom Court and Crowning of the King and Queen

A trip down the disco ball tunnel to simulate the last dance

The coveted prom photo to wrap up the experience

“The concept of Prom on Wheels is absolutely fantastic,” said Melanie Kermode, parent at Newport Harbor High School, one of the local schools that has signed up for its own private prom night. “For a full year now, there has been very little for our kids to look forward to. I am beyond grateful to have this opportunity for my son to actually get a prom, one that is safe, exciting and looks like so much fun!”

In-car treats are available for pre-order online when purchasing tickets before entering the Prom on Wheels experience. Food selection ranges from pizza to chicken tenders, along with cookie buckets, popcorn buckets, and other munchies. Food and beverages are available to order online by 10 a.m. on the date of admission and will be available to pick-up prior to entering the drive-thru experience.

Prom on Wheels is now accepting reservations for high schools interested in exclusive timeslots and nights from April 15 through June 5. Select nights are also available for high school students whose school does not have an exclusive arrangement.

Tickets start at $79 per car for up to 4 passengers, and $99 per car for 5 to 8 passengers.

For more information or to reserve your high school’s night or purchase tickets, visit www.PromOnWheels.com.