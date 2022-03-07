Insider’s Guide to the Newport Beach City Council Meeting on March 8, 2022

Share this:

By Grace Leung, Newport Beach City Manager

Our next City Council meeting is Tuesday, March 8. Items of interest are highlighted below. The entire agenda and reports can be viewed here: https://www.newportbeachca.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/68245/72?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery.

4 p.m. Study Session. Agenda items include:

Capital Improvement Program early look. The presentation will include capital projects and neighborhood improvements proposed for the fiscal year 2022-23.

5:30 p.m. Public Hearing:

The City Council redistricting map. The Council will consider approval of a revised Council district map updated to reflect changes in the 2020 U.S. Census.

The regular session begins immediately following the public hearing with the following items of note:

An ordinance that would authorize staff to extend the time to complete construction for one-unit and two-unit residential dwellings. This ordinance would allow staff to authorize up to a one-year time extension for certain residential construction projects that would otherwise exceed the City’s three-year limit on construction permits. The ordinance is being considered because of numerous construction delays due to COVID-related shortages in materials and labor.

City Council Meeting Information

The Newport Beach City Council meets on the second and fourth Tuesdays of most months (the exceptions are August and December).

Typically, there is a Study Session that starts at 4 p.m. Study sessions are times for the Council to take a deeper look at a specific issue, or hear a presentation, that might eventually lead to a specific and more formal action. A closed session often follows the Study Session. Closed sessions are typically to address legal, personnel, and other matters where additional confidentiality is important.

The Regular (evening) Session typically starts at 6 p.m., and often has a specific listing of different items ready for formal votes. Items on the “Consent Calendar” are heard all at once, unless a Council member has removed (aka “pulled”) an item from the Consent Calendar for specific discussion and separate vote. If an item on the agenda is recommended to be “continued”, it means that the item won’t be heard nor voted on that evening, but will be pushed forward to another noticed meeting.

Public Comment is welcomed at both the Study Session and the Regular Session. The public can comment on any item on the agenda. If you want to comment on a Consent Calendar item that was not pulled from the Consent Calendar by a Council Member, you will want to do so at the time listed on the agenda – right before the Council votes on the entire Consent Calendar (it’s Roman Numeral XIII on the posted agenda).

If an item is pulled, the Mayor will offer that members of the public can comment as that specific item is heard separately. Additionally, there is a specific section of Public Comment for items not on the agenda, but on a subject of some relationship to the city government.

If you cannot attend a meeting and/or want to communicate with the City Council directly, this e-mail gets to all of them: [email protected] The City Manager also get’s a copy of the email, because in almost all cases it’s something that the City Manager follows-up on.

The Council meets in the Council Chambers at 100 Civic Center Drive, off of Avocado between San Miguel and East Coast Highway. There is plenty of parking in the parking structure. You are always welcome to attend in person, but you can also watch on TV, Spectrum channel 30 and Cox channel 852 or stream it on your computer.

This Insider’s Guide is not an attempt to summarize every item on the Agenda – just the ones that seem of specific interest to the City Manager. You are encouraged to read the full agenda if you wish.