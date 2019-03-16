January Stats Show JWA Passenger Traffic Increased

Share this:

John Wayne Airport officials shared January statistics for the airport this week.

In a press release posted on Tuesday, officials noted that airline passenger traffic at JWA increased in January 2019 as compared with the same month last year.

In January 2019, the airport served 819,392 passengers, an increase of 0.3 percent when compared with the January 2018 passenger traffic count of 817,258.

Commercial aircraft operations increased 2.7 percent and commuter aircraft operations increased 508.8 percent when compared with January 2018 levels.

Total aircraft operations decreased in January 2019 as compared with the same month in 2018. In January 2019, there were 22,810 total aircraft operations (take-offs and landings), an 8.9 percent decrease compared to 25,041 total aircraft operations in January 2018.

General aviation activity, which accounted for 65.3 percent of the total aircraft operations during January 2019, decreased 15.5 percent when compared with January 2018.

The top three airlines in January 2019 based on passenger count were Southwest Airlines (284,391), American Airlines (130,000) and United Airlines (129,854).