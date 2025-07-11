Susan G. Komen Orange County Pink Tie Party Raises $475K to Support Breast Cancer Research

The Susan G. Komen Orange County Pink Tie Party raised more than $475,000 in support of breast cancer research, patient services and education initiatives.

Held at VEA Newport Beach on Saturday, May 10, the event united survivors, advocates, medical professionals and the Pink Tie Partner family for a night of inspiration, remembrance and generosity.

More than 230 guests were reminded by eight survivors that one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime. Other speakers included Komen President and CEO, Paula Schneider and Senior Vice President of Komen’s Mission, Victoria Wolodzko Smart.

Joining 80 OC Pink Tie Partners, the Class of 2025 OC Pink Tie Partners includes: Phil Markert, Director of Liquor, Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions at Albertsons Companies; January Lopez, MD, is a breast radiologist and medical director of breast imaging at the Sue J. Gross Breast Center at Hoag Hospital in Newport Beach; Sol Reyes-Roberts is a retired nurse, health educator and breast cancer survivor based in Orange County; and Carrie Strom a 25-year healthcare industry veteran.

Thanks in part to funds raised by the OC Pink Tie Party, Susan G. Komen is able to invest in breakthrough research and ensure that all those diagnosed with breast cancer receive the care they need.

Event sponsors include: Hoag, ServiceNow, Allergan Aesthetics, Albertsons, Vons, Pavilions Foundation, Ingram Micro, Kaiser Permanente, Pacific Premier Bank, Teacher Created Materials, Breakthru Beverage, GE Healthcare, Hologic, Experian, Ware Malcomb, AON, Michael and Carrie Swanson, and Dr. Lisa Guerra.