Julie Laughton Design Build: A Seamless Remodel Experience   

Julie Laughton Design Build’s work in Corona Del Mar and Balboa Peninsula includes everything from room additions, to second story additions, to complete ground up construction. For over two decades, she has accumulated a large clientele list that includes lots of repeat customers. With cottage, traditional, and Cape Cod-style homes, this designer and contractor is an expert at the kinds of construction that is inherent in these areas. CDM and the Peninsula are communities where Julie excels because the residents truly love their homes.

Julie, what do you feel is unique about CDM and the Peninsula? They are idyllic, quaint communities hidden away from the hustle and bustle with their own individual personalities and style. I also love these areas because all the homeowners have been there for many generations.

When you meet with a client to discuss a remodel, what are the first steps of the process? The first meeting is to determine the scope of work and the direction of design. I figure out what needs to be done, can be done, and should be done.

Describe the unique one-stop shop aspect of your business. Since I am both the designer and general contractor, the client only has to deal with one person – me. I draw and design the plans personally and have the engineers needed as part of my team to complete the plans for the permit process.

How does this benefit the homeowner? It is a seamless process because I manage all aspects of the job personally. They are dealing with one professional who is handling it all. I wait for no one.

Tell us how you came up with your motto “It all starts with a good plan.” I know from many years of experience that without proper plans there is no project. Putting together finished plans with all the specifications at the beginning of the process is crucial. If you visualize your dream home before you start the process, it can become a reality.

714.305.2861

julielaughton.com

JLGC License #903819