Kristin Chenoweth Returns to Segerstrom Center Oct. 23 for One Night Only Concert

Share this:

She won a Tony Award for her role in the 1999 revival of “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” and an Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress in the TV series “Pushing Daises,” but Kristin Chenoweth is probably best known as the original Glinda the Good Witch in “Wicked,” for which she received a Tony Award nomination.

Chenoweth has plenty of other credits to her name, including a handful of well-received albums. Her latest one, “For The Girls,” debuted at #3 on the Current Pop Albums chart and #11 on the Billboard Top Albums chart. The album is a heartfelt tribute to the great female singers throughout history, particularly some of Kristin’s heroes and friends. Guest artists on the recording include Ariana Grande, Dolly Parton, Jennifer Hudson and Reba McEntire.

Now that Covid restrictions are easing, Chenoweth is able to tour again and bring highlights from that album and other signature songs to her Oct. 23 concert at Segerstrom Center.

Her performance will include Chenoweth’s interpretations of classic songs identified with such iconic artists as Barbra Streisand, Lesley Gore, Linda Ronstadt, Dinah Washington, Dolly Parton and other legendary artists.

Chenoweth talked to the NB Indy about her album, her upcoming concert at Segerstrom Center, and other topics during a unique Q&A session. The NB Indy emailed her five questions, she recorded her answers and sent the recording back via email.

Q: I love your album “For the Girls.” You selected some iconic songs associated with legendary singers. I particularly like your renditions of “The Man That Got Away” and “Desperado,” and the duet with Dolly Parton. How did you select the songs you wanted to record, and the guest artists?

A: I wanted to sing with Dolly Parton before I died, and I wanted to sing with my buddies Reba and Jennifer and Ariana. I know which songs I wanted them featured them on, and I’m lucky they all said yes. Now I’m lucky that I finally get to tour this record.

Q: You have a new Christmas album coming out soon called “Happiness is Christmas,” what can you tell us about that?

A: I did this Christmas album in a very intimate way, in Nashville, Tennessee, with Jay Lanners and Fred Mollin producing, and I have to say I am so proud of it. There are a lot of songs on there from the past that I didn’t get on before (on her last Christmas album). I am very excited because it’s a Christmas album for everybody no matter what you believe.

Q: Your website contains a video for “Broadway Bootcamp,” one of your arts education projects. What an exciting opportunity for the kids that participate. How did that come to be and how can the public get involved?

A: In March we have signups for auditions and in April we have auditions, then in May we have callbacks and then the camp is the first week – Tony week – in June. This year we went virtual and had eight countries and 22 states represented. We had two or three kids signed, which was not really my goal but I was so proud of them and what they learned, not just music but their life skills.

Q: You recently did a duet with your “Wicked” co-star Idina Menzel for “Broadway’s Back.” What was it like for you to be there singing that duet?

A: It was so fun, we were emotional, but everyone was because of Covid (and being back). Getting to sing our song was very special.

Q: You have performed at Segerstrom Center several times. What can audiences expect to see and hear for your concert at Segerstrom Center this time? What do you hope they take away from the concert?

A: This time it’s bigger. I have background singers and a bigger band, and lots of choreography. I tell fun stories, and we’ll have different music. Each concert I’ve done there has been different and this one I promise will be even more different and special.

Single tickets for Kristin Chenoweth at Segerstrom Center for the Arts start at $59 and are now available online at www.SCFTA.org, at the Box Office at 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa or by calling (714) 556-2787.

Audience Advisory: The Segerstrom Center COVID-19 policy requires ticket holders to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 to attend all indoor performances and events at Segerstrom Center for the Arts. “Fully vaccinated” means your performance is at least 14 days after your final vaccine dose.

To enter the theatre, please bring proof of vaccination, either your physical vaccination card, a picture of your vaccination card, or a digital vaccination record. Most California residents may request a digital vaccination record at myvaccinerecord.cdph.ca.gov.

Those who are under age 12 and anyone without proof of being fully vaccinated must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours (3 days) prior to entering the theatre.

Masks are required at all times for all patrons and visitors regardless of vaccination status in all indoor spaces at Segerstrom Center.

Performance ticket holders who do not comply with these policies will not be admitted.