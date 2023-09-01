Labor Day Closures in Newport Beach

Share this:

Happy Labor Day Weekend!

As a reminder, Newport Beach City Hall and most City facilities will be closed in observance of the Labor Day holiday on Monday, Sept. 4.

There will be no street sweeping and no trash or recycling collection on Monday.

Please note that refuse and recycling collection services will shift forward by one day for the entire week, starting Tuesday, Sept. 5 through Sunday, Sept. 10.

All branches of the Newport Beach Public Library will also be closed on Monday in observance of the Labor Day holiday.