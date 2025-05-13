Last Chance for May 14 Wild & Crazy Taco Night Tickets Supporting Share Ourselves

Love tacos? Don’t miss the 32nd Annual Wild & Crazy Taco Night, where the tacos are wild, the fun is endless, and the cause is meaningful.

This is your opportunity to give back by supporting Share Ourselves’ mission of providing accessible health and social services to those in need. Enjoy live entertainment, all-you-can eat tacos and drinks, and a vibrant community spirit.

Who has the best tacos in OC? That’s up to you to decide! Some of OC’s top chefs will be there to serve wild and crazy taco recipes just for this event. Try as many tacos as you like, then case your vote in two different categories: Best Taco and Most Creative Taco.

Taco Night Chef Line-Up & Participating Restaurants:

Chef Jose Angulo from Descanso Restaurant

Chef Rigo Ceja from Driftwood Kitchen

Chef Richard Mead from Farmhouse at Roger’s Gardens

Sous Chef Sergio Gutierrez from Five Crowns & Side Door

Chef Keith Prante from Haute Dawgz

Chef Efren Casillas from Newport Rib Company

Chef Greg Byma from Orange Hill Restaurant

Chef Nick Weber from Populaire Modern Bistro

Chef Ivan Lizaola from Puesto

Chef Gabe Zambrano from Reyna Market

Chef Zach Ficke from Salt & Lime Modern Taqueria

Chef Oscar Pecina from SOHO Taco

Chef Rob Black from Tres Muchachos Wine Bar & Kitchen

Northgate Gonzalez Markets

Yogurtland

The event is 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 14 at the OC Fair & Events Center Plaza Pacifica, 88 Fair Dr. in Costa Mesa. VIP admission is at 4:30 p.m.

Visit https://shareourselves.org/taconight for tickets and more info.