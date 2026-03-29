Beloved Newport Beach Restaurant Champagnes Kitchen Expands to Huntington Beach

Champagnes Kitchen in Newport Beach is a longtime local favorite restaurant that has been serving breakfast, lunch and dinner for more than 35 years.

I have breakfast with fellow NB Indy scribe Richard Simon at Champagnes Kitchen once a week (my go to morning dish is the breakfast sandwich with eggs, griddled mortadella and melted American cheese on a brioche bun—hold the mayo and add deli mustard).

Now, Champagnes owners Matt and Winonna Tobey, who acquired the original Champagnes Kitchen in 2021 and have spent the past several years modernizing the brand in preparation to expand, have announced they are opening a second Orange County location in downtown Huntington Beach this May.

The new restaurant, located at the corner of Main Street and Olive Avenue, was formerly home to an IHOP restaurant. This opening marks a significant milestone for Matt and Winonna.

“When we heard the original Champagnes owners were looking to sell, we knew this was our family’s opportunity to build something lasting,” said Matt. “We’ve spent the past four years evolving the brand while honoring its legacy. With Huntington Beach, we finally get to reimagine Champagnes as our own”

Winonna, a longtime baker, pastry chef and graduate of the Culinary Institute of

America (CIA), leads the culinary direction, while Matt brings extensive operational expertise from recognizable names such as Wild Goose, Urth Caffe and Starwood Hotels.

The couple’s connection to Huntington Beach runs deep: they relocated here from Arizona in 2015 to help open a restaurant in Huntington Beach’s Pacific City and quickly developed a strong affinity for the coastal community they now call home.

Having grown up in Huntington Beach before moving to Newport, I used to frequent Surf City’s Main Street. I know the new location will quickly become a popular dining spot.

The new Main Street location will be a light, airy, and comfortable space designed to welcome families, locals, and visitors alike. The goal is, like the Newport location, to create a versatile neighborhood gathering place—equally suited for casual family meals, relaxed brunches, or approachable date nights.

“We provide large portions and high-quality ingredients at an economical price point,” said Matt. “It’s our goal to have something for everyone. Being a young family ourselves, we want guests of all ages to feel happy and cared for when they dine with us.”

For more information, visit www.champagneskitchenoc.com.