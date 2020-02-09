Local Partnership Offers International Scholarship

Share this:

The locally-based Dūcere Global Business School and the Orange County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce joined forces this week to provide a scholarship for an international business degree at the University of Wales for less than $10,000 total tuition.

One Orange County student will be selected by the OCHCC as the 2020 scholars recipient, according to a Dūcere press release shared on Monday.

The selected student will have access to a career-ready degree and will learn from more than 250 world leaders, including Archbishop Desmond Tutu and General David Petraeus. Degrees are offered in applied business management, applied business entrepreneurship, or applied business marketing. It’s 100 percent online.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to partner with the OCHCC to make this exclusive scholarship available, saving a family about 90 percent off of typical tuition for a comparable degree,” Newport Beach resident and Dūcere CEO and founder, Mat Jacobson, said in a prepared statement.

They are looking forward to seeing the student graduate with the class of 2021, OC Hispanic Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Reuben Franco said in the statement.

“This unique scholarship helps an Orange County family realize the dream of affordable college, while attaining a degree with applied, industry-based learning, with no old-school exams,” Franco said.

The Orange County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce represents the interests of and provides access to Orange County’s 30,000 Hispanic-owned businesses and supports the development of these businesses by providing opportunities for networking, legislative advocacy, access to capital, education and training programs.

Dūcere is a social enterprise that delivers pioneering education initiatives in the USA, UK, Australia and Africa, and has been recognized as the market leader in industry integrated education. The Dūcere Global Business School partners with accredited universities, global organizations and world leaders. It aims to be student-focused and an industry-relevant business school. The higher education programs fund publishing and literacy development across 24 African countries.

For more information, visit ducere.education/ochcc-scholarship.