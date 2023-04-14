Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce Presents the 60th Annual Scholarship Awards Dinner April 26

Share this:

The Commodores Club of the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce invites the public to join them in recognizing the top scholars from Corona del Mar High School, Newport Harbor High School, and Sage Hill School at the 60th Annual Scholarship Awards Dinner to be held on Wednesday, April 26 at 6 p.m. at the Lido House Newport Beach.

Students from those three schools will be honored for their scholastic achievements and community involvement. The Chamber believes encouraging these future leaders is vital to Newport Beach, and this event is a chance for local businesses to recognize their efforts.

The Teacher of the Year from each school will also be honored.

Special guest speaker is Pete Weitzner, contributing editor for the OC Business Journal and a professor at Chapman University.

Individual tickets are $75 and include dinner. Table sponsorships are $750 and include a table for 10 people (seven seats for the sponsor and three seats for students and his or her parents), table signage and dinner plus listing of company name in the program.

Premiere Sponsor is Sterling Insurance and Financial Group. Supporting Sponsor is Wells Fargo. Scholarship sponsor is Newport Beach Police Association.

Visit www.NewportBeach.com for tickets and more information.