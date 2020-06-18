LoveShackFancy Opens First West Coast Boutique at Lido Marina Village

Share this:

Clothing and home collection boutique LoveShackFancy has opened its first West Coast location at Lido Marina Village in Newport Beach. It’s the brand’s fourth retail location and first on this coast. The Lido Marina Village opening will be followed by a LoveShackFancy boutique on West Hollywood’s Melrose Place, which will open in July. The new locations house the brand’s ready-to-wear collection for women and little girls, swim, knitwear, home collection and new collaborations.

At the Lido Marina Village, Founder and Creative Director, Rebecca Hessel Cohen, has curated a white-washed homage to the Newport Beach coastal site. Her complimentary color palette consists of hues of blue, reminiscent of the ocean, alongside the brand’s signature pink. Textured wallpaper is layered to lend a distressed elegance, set against the raw white ceiling and period-style Wainscot border.

An ardent collector of antiques and vintage, Hessel Cohen hand-picked many pieces of the furniture and décor from her favorite dealers in the U.S. and during her travels in Europe.

Brass rail fixtures have been hand-made in London, inspired by Edwardian design and feature bow embellishments. The boutique is designed to feel like customers are invited into a charming home. The residential ambiance is encouraged by the large vintage cushion in the boutique’s front window, framed by vintage wall sconces from Europe.

A beautiful 1940s bow-adorned, iron bench sits out front of the store, inspired by LoveShackFancy’s Bleecker Street location where the exterior bench alongside abundant flowers has become a tourist destination.

“My family and I took a road trip to Newport Beach last fall and instantly fell in love with the charming town, it’s laid back beach culture and Lido Marina Village,” said Hessel Cohen. “I left inspired to create a beautiful seaside cottage at this magical place where you take boat rides year-round. To open a store set against the water is so special and speaks to the endless summer spirit of the brand.”

The Lido Marina Village boutique is part of LoveShackFancy’s retail expansion plan of seeking out jewel box-style spaces to imagine their romanticized vision. Existing locations in Sag Harbor, New York, Bleecker Street in Manhattan’s West Village and at Palm Beach’s Royal Poinciana Plaza have become destinations for the brand’s cult following of generation spanning loyal shoppers, tweens through to octogenarians alike.

LoveShackFancy will adhere to Orange County’s guidelines and adjust capacity as needed in order to accessible and safe for the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

LoveShackFancy is at 3446 Via Oporto, Suite 102. Visit www.LoveShackFancy.com.