Lucky Habenero Salsa – Business of the Week

We asked The Salsa Lady about her award winning line of Lucky Habanero Salsas

Linda Saenz is passionate about every batch of Lucky Habanero Salsa which is hand made in the tradition of generations before her. Only the finest ingredients are used to create the most authentic salsas that will take you back to your favorite family gatherings.

“I started my company when I was 50 years old! We have been growing every year and in April we will celebrate our 15th Anniversary. My best friend’s Dad taught me how to make his salsa at his church where he served a complete meal after every service. My Granny also made fresh salsa every day. I am passionate about continuing their legacy and sharing their love through delicious food.

We use a combination of chilies, which makes the difference when you blend varieties of chili peppers. We roast them to perfection until they are bursting with flavor! Combine those chilies with fresh veggies and spices and you will see that flavor is everything for Lucky Habanero Salsas!

We offer a variety of heat levels too! Medium salsa that is great for the whole family; 1925 San Blas Private Reserve (my Granny’s recipe); Original Hot, the flavor that launched the company with it’s “lucky habanero” in every container and Dragon Lips which says it all in the name. There is a salsa for everyone. You can find Lucky Habanero Salsas on the shelves at all Stater Bros. locations as well as Sprouts Markets (nationwide), all southern CA locations of Whole Foods Markets, Pavilions, Mother’s Markets, Jensen’s, Lazy Acres, Bristol Farms, The Butchery in Costa Mesa and Crystal Cove as well as other fine grocers in the southern CA area.”

Lucky Habanero is hands down the best and most flavorful salsa you can buy. Taste the difference love makes!