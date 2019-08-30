Lyft Discounts OC Rides for Labor Day Weekend

Share this:

Lyft and the Orange County Ride Smart Coalition will help community members responsibly enjoy the Labor Day Weekend by giving $5 off rides anywhere in Orange County.

Lyft customers can use promo code OCLDW from 8 a.m. on Friday to 4 a.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. on Saturday to 4 a.m. on Sunday.

OC Ride Smart Coalition members include the Orange County Brewers Guild, Anaheim Ducks Hockey Club, Honda Center, Observatory, Fullerton Police Department, Responsibility.org, Rockers Against Drunk Driving, and California Office of Traffic Safety.

Labor Day Weekend is one of the deadliest times of the year for crashes involving alcohol. During the 2017 Labor Day weekend, more than one-third of 376 fatal traffic collisions nationwide involved a drunk driver.

The Newport Beach Police Department is joining fellow law enforcement agencies in the nationwide Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, which runs through Sept. 2.

Newport Beach police will have additional officers patrolling for drivers suspected of being under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol. It’s also operating a DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. in an undisclosed location in Newport Beach.

For more information, visit blog.lyft.com/posts/2019/5/24/lyft-orange-county-ride-smart-coalition-commits-25000-toward-preventing-impaired-driving-amp-driving-related-fatalities