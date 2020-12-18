Makeshift Memorial On Newport Coast Drive

Share this:

A makeshift memorial has been set up near the corner of Newport Coast Drive and Pelican Hills Road South, where on Dec. 8 a Newport Beach women driving a Range Rover allegedly ran a red light and crashed into a car carrying a husband and wife, and their three children.

Henry Sandana-Meija and his wife Gabriela Andrade were pronounced dead at the scene. The three daughter, ages 1 to 5, were hospitalized.

Authorities say the driver of the Range Rover, Grace Elizabeth Coleman, 22, had a blood alcohol level of .20. Coleman is being held without bail and is scheduled to appear in court Dec. 22.