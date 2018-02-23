Motorcyclist Killed in Weekend Crash ID’d

A motorcyclist died over the weekend after a two-vehicle collision in Newport Beach, according to authorities.

Todd Anthony Davis Jr., 26, of Costa Mesa, was identified as the motorcyclist, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Department coroner’s office.

At 10:11 am Saturday, the Newport Beach Police Department was notified of a traffic collision near the intersection of Irvine Avenue and Orchard Drive, NBPD spokeswoman Jennifer Manzella wrote in a press release.

There were two vehicles involved, a white 2015 Mazda CX-5 and an orange 2014 Yamaha FZ-09 motorcycle.

At the time of the collision, the motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Irvine Avenue and the driver of the Mazda was turning left from southbound Irvine Avenue onto eastbound Orchard Drive.

The motorcyclist was ejected and suffered critical injuries, police reported.

Newport Beach Fire Department personnel responded to the scene and transported him to a local trauma center for medical treatment and evaluation. He died within an house of the collision, NBPD explained.

The driver (an adult female and the sole occupant of the vehicle) was uninjured.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation; neither alcohol nor drugs appear to be contributing factors, according to police.

The NBPD is seeking assistance from anyone who witnessed the collision, or who can provide additional information.

Anyone who can offer assistance is encouraged to contact Investigator Bill Hanson at (949) 644-3746 or [email protected]