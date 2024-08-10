National Tour of Peter Pan Flies into Segerstrom Center Through August 18

Share this:

By Jasmine Jenkins | Special to the NB Indy

The National Tour of Peter Pan flew into Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa on August 6. A childhood classic with modern references sprinkled throughout (e.g, Wendy’s TikTok account), Peter Pan never grows old, and the touring performance is certainly a testament to the story’s timelessness.

Making his national tour debut at just 17 years old, Orange County resident Nolan Almeida plays Peter Pan perfectly. He so clearly loves to perform, it’s impossible for the audience not to love him back. With boyish charm and a soaring tenor voice, Almeida is the driving force on the stage.

While Almeida’s Peter Pan is the ideal hero, Cody Garcia as Captain Hook is delightfully villainous. His cartoonish physical comedy, mixed with just enough flamboyance, had the audience in stitches.

If there’s one thing Peter Pan cannot happen without, it’s flying. Flying sequence choreographer Paul Rubin and projection designer David Bengali worked together to create the illusion of flight. Peter, Wendy, John, and Michael soared over rooftops, past the second star to the right, and all the way to Neverland in a fantasy made reality by Rubin and Bengali.

Anna Louizos, the scenic designer, brought Neverland to life through masterfully designed set pieces. Transitions from location to location happened seamlessly, further contributing to the show’s magic.

Peter Pan at the Segerstrom is a must-see, ideal for younger viewers but enjoyable for people of all ages. The show runs through August 18, with tickets available at www.scfta.org.