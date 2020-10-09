NB Film Fest Ends 11-Day Run with Bee Gees Documentary

Share this:

Newport Beach Film Festival has announced that the virtual Festival will close its 11 – day run with the documentary “The Bee Gees: How Can you Mend a Broken Heart.”

California residents can stream the film on October 10 and 11 on the www.NewportBeachFilmFest.com website. Access to the screening is $10.

The Bee Gees documentary, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Frank Marshall, spotlights the legendary band who wrote more than 1,000 songs, including 20 number one hits throughout their career.

The film chronicles the rise of the iconic group, consisting of brothers Barry, Maurice and Robin Gibb, their music and its evolution over the years. This is an HBO Documentary Film.

“Frank Marshall has crafted a moving documentary. A film that is insightful, impactful and highly entertaining, said Gregg Schwenk CEO and co-founder of the Newport Beach Film Festival. “Whether you are a diehard Bee Gees fan or only know a few songs, this film is not to be missed.”

Due to COVID-19, the Newport Beach Film Festival was virtual this year and held October 1 – 11. The virtual Festival has showcased an international slate of 40 feature-length narrative and documentary films and 231 short films as well as hosted virtual filmmaker conversations and Industry Talks.

The Newport Beach Film Festival is sponsored by The City of Newport Beach, Visit Newport Beach, Fashion Island, THE LOT and Morgan Stanley.