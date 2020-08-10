NB Film Fest Hosts Virtual Award Celebration for Eugene Levy August 11, 2020

Share this:

Some people will recognize Eugene Levy from his recent TV series “Schitt’s Creek,” others will know Levy from his turn in “American Pie.” And there are those of us who relished Levy’s sly performances in a series of mockumentaries including “Waiting for Guffman,” “Best in Show,” and “A Mighty Wind.”

But Levy is also a writer and director, as well as a musician. He won Emmy Awards for writing the “SCTV” comedy show, and a Grammy Award for the song “A Mighty Wind.” Levy is nominated for a 2020 Emmy Award for Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for “Schitt’s Creek,” and many of his castmates are also nominated for Emmy Awards, as is the series.

To top it all off, Levy has been honored with the Newport Beach Film Festival’s inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award. Levy fans can watch the proceedings during a pre-taped special to be shown on the Film Festival’s website at www.NewportBeachFilmFest.com and on Variety’s website (a co-presenter of the event) at www.Variety.com.

According to information from the Film Festival, the entire Schitt’s Creek cast, along with special guests including Steve Martin, Jason Biggs and Jennifer Coolidge, celebrated Eugene Levy during a Virtual Award Celebration where he was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Among the many “attendees” who honored Levy during the 30 minute filmed celebration included “Shitt’s Cree” cast members Dan Levy, Annie Murphy, Catherine O’Hara, Sarah Levy, Emily Hampshire, Noah Reid, Chris Elliott, Jenn Roberston, Karen Robinson, Rizwan Manji, Dustin Milligan, and John Hemphill.

Past collaborators and friends who virtually dropped in to say hello to Levy: Martin Short, Andrea Martin, Steve Martin, Jennifer Coolidge, and Jason Biggs.