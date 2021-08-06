NBPD Joint Operation to Address Loud/Modified Vehicle Exhaust and Street Racing

Share this:

The Newport Beach Police Department received numerous complaints regarding loud vehicles with modified exhaust as well as racing vehicles traveling throughout the city in 2021.

Many of these types of vehicles gather at non-permitted car shows and other locations within city limits. These loud and racing vehicles pose a safety risk and affect the quality of life of our residents and visitors.

As a result, the Newport Beach Police Department stepped up their traffic enforcement during this period and launched a Loud/Modified Vehicle Exhaust and Street Racing Enforcement Operations through summer.

EDUCATION

The Newport Beach Police Department issued a press release as well as placed several electronic signboards with messaging in high traffic areas within the city in order to educate the public on vehicle exhaust laws in California as well as notify the community of the upcoming enforcement operations.

The Newport Beach Police Department Traffic Division has also done outreach at these various non-permitted car shows and other locations to educate vehicle owners on the California Vehicle Code and Newport Beach Municipal Code as it relates to loud/modified exhaust and street racing.

ENFORCEMENT

During the Summer months, the Newport Beach Police Department has increased enforcement of California Vehicle Code violations related to vehicles with loud/modified exhaust and street racing using direct deployments of Newport Beach Police Officers. On Saturday July 31, 2021, the Newport Beach Police Department conducted a joint operation utilizing Newport Beach Police Department Patrol and Motor Officers, Laguna Beach Police Department, Huntington Beach Police Department, California Department of Motor Vehicles, and the California Bureau of Automotive Repair.

The Newport Beach Police Department would like to thank our allied law enforcement and state agency partners for their assistance with this operation. Because of this successful joint operation:

68 Vehicles were stopped for violations

41 Vehicles were cited for vehicle code violations (which includes loud/modified exhaust)

2 Vehicles were inspected on-site for modified exhaust violations by a BAR Referee

4 Drivers were arrested for various misdemeanor violations

4 Vehicles were towed due to a licensed driver not being present

This was our fourth joint operations held through 2021. The support we’ve seen from the citizens of Newport Beach has been exceptional and the ability to enhance the quality of life in Newport Beach has been a success.

Our overall numbers, after four operations:

649 Vehicles have been stopped for violations

500 Vehicles were cited for vehicle code violations (which includes loud/modified exhaust)

72 Vehicles were inspected on-site for modified exhaust violations by a BAR Referee