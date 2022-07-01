NBPD Says Stay Safe and Celebrate Fourth of July Weekend Responsibly

Share this:

The Newport Beach Police Department reminds drivers to plan ahead and celebrate the holiday safely and responsibly.

This weekend and through Monday, July 4, the Newport Beach Police Department will have additional officers on patrol looking for drivers suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

In 2020, nearly 500 people were killed in crashes throughout the country during the Fourth of July weekend. Of those deadly crashes, 41 percent involved alcohol.

“If you plan on drinking this weekend, plan on a safe and sober ride home,” Traffic Lieutenant Eric Little said. “Think of your loved ones, friends, and family before thinking about driving after you’ve had a few drinks.”

According to AAA Southern California, more than five million Californians will travel over the Fourth of July holiday. With most traveling by car, allow extra time to get to your destination.

While some festivities may include alcohol, driving under the influence also includes impairment from prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, and marijuana. Do your research and be informed about how certain drugs may affect your driving ability.

If you are hosting friends and family for a barbecue or other Fourth of July festivities, offer non-alcoholic drinks for designated sober drivers and monitor who is drinking. If you see people leaving who have been drinking, offer to have them stay the night or make arrangements for them to take a sober ride home.

If you see someone who appears impaired or driving recklessly, call 9-1-1.

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.