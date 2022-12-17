NBPD Special Investigations Unit Seizes 50,000 Fentanyl Pills, Cash, Firearm

Share this:

An estimated 50,000 Fentanyl pills, with an estimated street value of $250,000, were among illegal items seized by the Newport Beach Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit during the arrest of a suspected narcotics dealer in Newport Beach on December 9.

During the service of a search warrant, NBPD Detectives seized an estimated 50,000 Fentanyl pills in various forms, designed to look like prescription Oxycodone, Xanax and Adderall pills.

The suspected narcotics dealer was also in possession of a large amount of cash, a homemade firearm, also referred to as a “ghost gun,” and a high-capacity magazine.

Because Fentanyl, a dangerous and highly concentrated opioid, is being added to many street drugs, the use of any street drugs can now turn out to be deadly, police said.

“The Newport Beach Police Department would like to remind the public that Fentanyl can be found in many forms. Only trust your doctor with prescription medication to help combat the Fentanyl overdose crisis,” said NBPD Interim Police Chief Joe Cartwright. “Please contact the Newport Beach Police Department if you have any information relating to the sale of illegal drugs and/or prescription pills.”

Anonymous tips can be made through the NBPD TIP Line at (949) 644-3752.