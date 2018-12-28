Artscapes: New Year Brings New Shows to Segerstrom Center

Share this:

Segerstrom Center for the Arts is not wasting any time in the New Year. The Center kicks off a busy month on January 1 with the exciting new musical “Dear Evan Hansen.” Later in January comes the Broadway revival of “Hello Dolly!” starring Betty Buckley. Musical guests include Itzhak Perlman, Branford Marsalis, Bernadette Peters and The Beach Boys. Here are some of the January highlights.

Dear Evan Hansen / January 1 – 13

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he’s always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. “Dear Evan Hansen” is the deeply personal and profoundly contemporary musical about life and the way we live it. “Dear Evan Hansen” has been called “one of the most remarkable shows in musical theatre history.”

Pacific Symphony presents Chopin’s Piano Concerto / January 10 – 12

Technically his second piano concerto (he wrote two in one year during his late teens), Chopin’s Concerto in E minor is a work that takes what the melodic composer did best – compose deeply expressive melodies – and puts it in the hands of a virtuoso soloist and orchestra. Prokofiev’s last symphony and Mussorgsky’s macabre Night on Bald Mountain accompany this unforgettable program. Featuring David Danzmayr, conductor and Gabriela Martinez, piano.

Pacific Symphony presents “Magic Flute” for Kids / January 12

Mozart’s musical fairy tale, with its imaginative setting and spectacular music, is brought to life in a special version designed just for families. Fantastical life-size puppets, talented professional singers and special guests from Chapman University join Pacific Symphony to bring this classic opera to life!

American Ballet Theatre presents “Harlequinade” / January 17 – 20

Audiences are in for a delightful treat with the West Coast Premiere of a rare gem created over a remarkable 18 months. ABT Artist in Residence Alexei Ratmansky brings this comic treasure to life, inspired by Marius Petipa’s archival notes. In this full-length celebration of the Italian Commedia dell’ Arte, the love-struck Harlequin ardently pursues the captivating Columbine, whose father would prefer she marry a wealthy suitor. After madcap misadventures, love triumphs.

Philharmonic Society presents Itzhak Perlman / January 17

More than twenty years have passed since Itzhak Perlman released his iconic album of klezmer music, “In the Fiddler’s House.” The collection of traditional klezmer songs was also filmed as a PBS special, which earned Perlman his third Emmy Award, featuring the reigning violin virtuoso performing in Poland with the world’s finest klezmer musicians. In this live performance, Perlman revisits this meaningful, personal project with special guests.

“Hello, Dolly!” / January 22 – 27

Tony Award-winning Broadway legend Betty Buckley stars in this acclaimed smash hit that NPR calls “the best show of the year!” Winner of four Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival, director Jerry Zaks’ new production has been breaking box office records. This revival of Hello, Dolly! pays tribute to the original work of legendary director/choreographer Gower Champion.

Branford Marsalis Quartet and Yuko Mabuchi Trio / January 25

Saxophone superstar Branford Marsalis returns to the Center to blow the house down with his spectacular improvisations. A three-time Grammy-winner and NEA Jazz Master, he has earned accolades not only for his incredible jazz performances, but also for his film and theater compositions, his performances of classical music and his dedication to music education. His opening act, Yuko Mabuchi, first studied classical piano in her native Japan, but discovered her true passion after hearing the music of Oscar Peterson and Herbie Hancock.

Bernadette Peters / January 26

Bewitching … Beguiling … Beloved … It’s Bernadette! The three-time Tony Award recipient, who most recently made the role of Dolly Gallagher Levi her own in the Broadway revival of “Hello, Dolly!,” returns to the Center for a night of show music which touches the heart as only Peters’ deep-felt interpretations can. Known for her renditions of Stephen Sondheim’s work, this illustrious entertainer also loves Rodgers and Hammerstein – and pets.

The Beach Boys / January 31

You can capsulize most pop music acts by reciting how many hits they’ve had and how many millions of albums they’ve sold. But these conventional measurements fall short when you’re assessing the impact of The Beach Boys. This band released a torrent of hit singles and sold albums by the tens of millions. But its greater significance lies in the fact that The Beach Boys’ songs have forever changed the musical landscape, profoundly influencing countless performing artists to follow. The band has continued to create and perform with the same bold imagination and style that marked their explosive debut over 50 years ago. The Beach Boys are led by original members Mike Love and Bruce Johnston, who continue the legacy of the iconic American band.

For a complete list of January performances at Segerstrom Center for the Arts, visit SCFTA.org.