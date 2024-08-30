Newport Beach Art in the Park Will Showcase More Than 100 Artists on Sept. 14

Share this:

Costa Mesa may be known as the City of the Arts, but on Saturday, Sept. 14 there will be Arts in the City of Newport Beach when the Newport Beach Arts Foundation hosts the annual Art in the Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Newport Beach Civic Center’s Civic Green.

The artistic event features more than 100 Southern California artists who were accepted to display and sell their work in a variety of media including painting, ceramics, photography, textiles, jewelry, glass, wood and other artistic endeavors.

There will be live music by the Haley Copello Band plus food trucks including the popular Baby’s Burgers and Fuego Me Up Mexican cuisine. Desserts will be offered by Kathy’s Events. Attendees can enjoy lunch and music while mingling with friends and artists.

There will also be free art activities for children provided by Arts in Motion.

Now in its 19th year, Art in the Park is the main source of funding for the Newport Beach Arts Foundation and contributes to the Foundation’s fundraising efforts for the Newport Beach Arts Commission, helping to provide support for school tours, acquisition of significant works of art for the City of Newport Beach included in the Sculpture Exhibit located in the City’s Civic Center Park, and for the City’s arts and cultural programming.

“Art in the Park brings so many talented artists and the entire community together for a day of shopping, mingling with friends and neighbors, enjoying music and walking through the Sculpture Exhibit, too,” said Arlene Greer, president of the Newport Beach Arts Foundation Board of Directors and former President of the Newport Beach Arts Commission. “It’s a day for everyone of all ages. In this 19th year, we are looking forward to seeing new and returning artists’ work and enjoying the camaraderie of the day.”

Admission to Art in the Park is free. Parking is also free and available in the lot adjacent to the Civic Center. Attendees can meet the artists, see their work and have the opportunity to purchase artworks.

For more information, visit http://www.newportbeachartsfoundation.org.

The Newport Beach Arts Foundation is a public nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, created to promote, support and broaden cultural activities within Newport Beach in coordination with the Newport Beach Arts Commission.

As a nonprofit, the money received by the Foundation is solely for the benefit of the Newport Beach City Arts Commission and its related activities. Together they promote and ensure the presence of the arts in Newport Beach.

In addition to Art in the Park, the Foundation works to support programs such as the Newport Beach Art Exhibit and Sale and the Civic Center Sculpture Exhibition, providing funds to underwrite the honorariums for each artist in the exhibit.

The Arts Foundation purchased the sculpture “Sphere 112” which is now permanently located in the Civic Center Park, and helped fund the purchase of the McFadden Square Centennial Monument at Newport Pier and Marine 1/1 at Castaways Park.

They also provide docent-led public tours of the sculpture in Civic Center Park.