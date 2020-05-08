Artscapes: Arts Commission Announces New Date for Annual Art Exhibition

Share this:

The Newport Beach City Arts Commission is postponing the 56th annual Newport Beach Art Exhibition, originally scheduled for Saturday, June 20, until September 26, 2020.

According to information received from the City of Newport Beach, the exhibition will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. in the Civic Center Community Room at the Newport Beach Civic Center, 100 Civic Center Drive.

The Newport Beach Art Exhibition is a one-day juried art show that displays the works of talented local and regional artists and gives the community the opportunity to view and purchase the art on display and enjoy a festive atmosphere on the grounds of the spacious Newport Beach Civic Center campus.

Artists 18 years of age or older may submit one or two original works of art to be displayed and judged. Entry fees are $30 for one entry and $40 for the maximum two entries. Categories include Painting: Watercolors and Painting: Oils and Acrylics, along with Photography and 3D Art.

Awards in the one-day juried exhibition range from $100 to $300.

The new deadline for entries is September 1, 2020. Applications should be submitted online at CallforEntry.org. Eligibility and submission guidelines can be found on the City website at newportbeachca.gov/culturalarts under “Newport Beach Art Exhibition” or at CallforEntry.org.

For more information, please contact the Cultural Arts office at (949) 717-3802 or send an email to [email protected]