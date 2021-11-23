Newport Beach Arts Commission Presents an Exhibition of Artwork by Sunny Kim at the Main Library

Share this:

At the Newport Beach Public Library, the art is not only on the page, it’s on the walls.

The Newport Beach City Arts Commission is presenting an exhibition of the works of artist Sunny Kim at the Central Library on Avocado Avenue through January 7.

Entitled “Capture the Emotions of the Cosmos,” the exhibition features 17 of Kim’s acrylic paintings, which draw upon images of the universe, the heavens, and the meaning of what lies outside the boundaries of the physical world in the spiritual realm. “The beauty of the universe extends far beyond what one sees in a photograph of the heavens,” explained Kim. “I try to capture the emotions associated with the vast incomprehensibility of the cosmos and the expanse of eternity: the perfect union of chaos and order.”

Kim attended the Parsons School of Design in New York, as well as the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles. She received her B.F.A. in Fine Arts at Seoul National University. Kim is the Museum Council President of the Orange County Museum of Art, as well as a Board Member of the Korean American Chamber of Commerce and the Newport Beach Arts Foundation. She is also the Executive Advisor for the Korean Fine Arts Association U.S.A. Headquarters.

At a meet-and-greet with Kim on November 13, she told the appreciative attendees that 20 years ago she saw a video of noted astronomer and cosmologist Carl Sagan taking about the cosmos, and became inspired to create a series of paintings based on the cosmos.

The Newport Beach Central Library is located at 1000 Avocado Ave. The artwork is available for viewing during normal library hours. Visit newportbeachlibrary.org.