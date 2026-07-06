July 4 Unrest in Newport Beach Leads to NBPD Making 400 Arrests

On Sunday, July 5, the City of Newport Beach posted the following information on its Facebook Page:

Last night, our City faced a rapidly evolving public safety incident on the Balboa Peninsula. We want to begin by thanking the dedicated police officers, firefighters and first responders who worked through the night to keep our community safe.

Late in the evening, social media posts drew a large influx of juveniles and young adults to the Newport Pier area within a matter of minutes. As the crowd quickly grew into the thousands, dangerous and unlawful behavior escalated, blocking roadways, preventing emergency access and putting families, visitors and first responders at risk.

Thanks to months of planning, increased staffing and strong partnerships with 17 regional law enforcement agencies, more than 350 officers responded quickly to restore order, reopen emergency access routes and protect the community.

From July 3 through the morning of July 5, officers made 402 arrests. Those responsible for violent and criminal behavior will be held accountable.

Newport Beach Fire Department personnel also responded to 102 emergency incidents, including 10 fires, while continuing to provide emergency medical care across the city.

We are deeply grateful to the men and women of the Newport Beach Police Department, Newport Beach Fire Department and our regional law enforcement partners whose professionalism, teamwork and unwavering commitment helped protect our community throughout the night. We also want to thank our Municipal Operations crews, who worked through the early morning hours to restore the Peninsula so residents and visitors could safely enjoy the rest of the holiday weekend.