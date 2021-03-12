Newport Beach Battery Suspects Identified

Share this:

On Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 10:11 p.m., the Newport Beach Police Department dispatch center received a call about a physical fight in the area of Balboa Blvd. East and Main Street.

Officers responded to the area and subsequently found one male adult with serious injuries. He was transported to a hospital in stable condition. The juvenile male suspects fled the area prior to officers arriving on scene.

Through the involvement of media, local citizens, and detective follow-up, all parties involved in this incident have been identified.

The NBPD would like to thank everyone that provided information to Detectives about this incident. The investigation is still open and ongoing. Due to this incident involving juveniles, the police department is unable to provide further details regarding this investigation.

Anyone who has additional information on this case is encouraged to contact Detective Gamble at (949) 644-3771 or [email protected].