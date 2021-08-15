Newport Beach Chamber Hosts Annual Sandcastle Contest Sept. 26

Share this:

One of the longest running beach traditions returns this September when the Commodores Club of the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce hosts its 59th Annual Sandcastle Contest on Sunday, September 26, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Corona del Mar State Beach (Marguerite & Ocean Blvd., Corona del Mar). This year’s theme is “Explore the World.”

Teams of sand sculpture aficionados ranging from children to professional architects will compete for various titles and prizes including Best Display of Theme, Most Humorous Creation and Commodores Award for Best Overall Creation. There’s even a People’s Choice Award.

Sandcastle sculpting will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with judging and viewing available until 4:30 pm.

“We are excited to be bringing back to Corona del Mar this multi-generational tradition enjoyed by residents and visitors whereby they can express themselves through their creative sand sculptures in keeping with the theme of the event,” said Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Steve Rosansky.”

Teams are encouraged to sign up at www.newportbeach.com or by calling the Chamber at (949) 729-4400. A limited number of on-site registrations will be available starting at 9 a.m. the morning of the event. Each team receives official Sandcastle T-shirts. Entry fees are $60 for Master (Architecture firms), $40 for all other businesses, $30 for families and civic/youth groups.

The event is free to the public to view the sand sculptures. In addition to playing in the sand, the event will feature other activities including “The Bubble Lady” with fun bubble creating experiences, food, and sponsor contests geared towards the whole family.

The event is presented by First Republic Bank, City of Hope Orange County, and other local businesses.

For more event information, visit www.newportbeach.com.