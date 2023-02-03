Newport Beach Chamber Hosts Economic and Financial Update with Christopher Schwarz, UCI Paul Merage School of Business, on Feb. 15

Share this:

The Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce hosts the 2023 Economic and Financial Update with Christopher Schwarz, UCI Paul Merage School of Business, on Wednesday, Feb. 15 from 10 to 11 a.m.

This webinar is free for all and brought to you by UCI’s Paul Merage School of Business and Center for Investment and Wealth Management as well as the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce.

During his time at UCI, Schwarz has been published in all leading academic and practitioner finance journals. His research has also been cited by the New York Times, LA Times, Wall Street Journal, and the Financial Times and provided a number of economic forecasts in the community.

Prior to arriving at UCI, Christopher received his Ph.D. from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, during which he was also a Visiting Doctoral Fellow at Yale University’s International Center of Finance. He received his B.S. from Babson College in Wellesley, MA.

To register for the webinar, visit www.NewportBeach.com/events.