Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce WAKE UP! Meeting: Is Our Vote Safe?

This year’s vote is critical. With new methods of voting being utilized, how will the system work? What is the safest method to cast your vote?

Neal Kelley, Registrar of Voters for Orange County, is the special guest for the September 17 Wake Up! Newport presentation, and will be updating participants on the latest facts and procedures surrounding voting and the upcoming election.

The event is 9 to 10 a.m. and will be held remotely via Zoom. The event is free to the public but reservations are required.

Visit https://www.newportbeach.com/events/september-wake-up-newport-is-our-vote-safe/.

Neal Kelley is Registrar of Voters for Orange County, the fifth largest voting jurisdiction in the United States, serving more than 1.6 million registered voters. Kelley has served as the Chief Election Official since 2005 and has led the Registrar of Voters’ office through the largest cycle of elections in the County’s 130-year history.

He has been the recipient of numerous state and national awards for election administration and is a past recipient of the “Public Official of the Year” award by the National Association of County Recorders, Election Officials and Clerks.

Kelley is an appointee of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Election Security Task Force (Government Coordinating Council (GCC), which helps to oversee the protection of the nation’s election infrastructure. He also serves as a member and past chair of the U.S. Election Assistance Commission (EAC) Board of Advisors and is a member of the EAC Voting Systems Standards Board as well as the Technical Guidelines Development Committee (TGDC).

In addition, he served as a member of the 2018 National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine’s Committee on the Future of Voting.

Kelley is the past president of the California Association of Clerks and Election Officials (CACEO), and is the past president for the National Association of County Recorders, Election Officials and Clerks (NACRC).