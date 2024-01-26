Newport Beach Chamber Wakes Up with Jeffrey Ball of OC Business Council February 1

Share this:

Get ready to Wake Up! Newport on Thursday, Feb. 1 when the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce hosts its monthly morning meeting featuring legislative and government officials plus a special guest.

This month’s guest is Jeffrey K. Ball (“Jeff”), President and Chief Executive Officer of the Orange County Business Council. Ball represents the interests of local businesses and organizations together with academia and government to promote the economic growth of the nation’s sixth largest county, Orange County.

Ball will talk about new developments in the business community and provide an overview of the recently published Orange County Community Indicators report.

Ball is the Founder of Friendly Hills Bank (now First Pacific Bank) where he previously served as President and Chief Executive Officer and is currently Vice Chair of the Board of Directors. His more than 40 years of experience in commercial and investment banking includes leadership positions with Bank of America, as well as past Chair of the California Bankers Association.

Currently, he serves on the Board of Directors for the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco, Mobility21, Data Center, Inc. and the Kinetic Academy charter school. He is also a member by appointment of the Legal Services Trust Fund Commission of the California State Bar and the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges.

Wake Up! Newport is held in the Friends room of the Newport Beach Public Library, 1000 Avocado Ave. Complimentary light breakfast is 7 to 7:45 a.m. Program is 7:45 to 8:30 a.m. Admission is free, but please make reservations for seating and food considerations at www.NewportBeach.com.