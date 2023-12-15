Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade Photos

Share this:

The Annual Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade returns to Newport Harbor nightly through December 17.

The Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade can be enjoyed from dozens of viewing locations along the parade’s 14-mile route around Newport Harbor. For details, visit www.christmasboatparade.com

Dozens of decorated boats paraded around Newport Harbor on Wednesday, December 13, the first night of the parade. Newport Beach Indy photographer Lawrence Sherwin captured photos of some of the dazzling boats.