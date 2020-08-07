Newport Beach City Arts Commission Elects New Officers

Share this:

The Newport Beach City Arts Commission has announced its new officers for fiscal year 2020-21.

The new officers are Marie Little, Chair; Arlene Greer, Vice Chair; and Maureen Flanagan, Secretary.

Marie Little completed her first term on the City Arts Commission in June, and was reappointed by the City Council to serve another four years. During 2018 and 2019, she served in several leadership positions: Chair and Vice Chair of the Annual Newport Beach Art Exhibition, Sculpture Exhibition in Civic Center Park and Performing Arts on Balboa Peninsula, as well as Vice Chair of the Arts Commission from August 2019-July 2020.

Arlene Greer has been a member of the Arts Commission

since June 2011. During her tenure, she has served three years as Chair and two years as Vice Chair. Commissioner Greer also chaired the Performing Arts Concerts on the Green and annual Newport Beach Art Exhibition (2014-2019), Sculpture Exhibition in Civic Center Park (Phases III-V), as well as the Rex Brandt and Joan Irving Brandt Centennial Celebrations. Last year, she collaborated with Council Member Jeff Herdman in securing a $500,000 Grant from the State of California, for improvements, arts programming and events relating to Sculpture Exhibition in Civic Center Park.

Maureen Flanagan was appointed to the City Arts Commission in August 2019. She served on the annual Newport Beach Art Exhibition, and was the City Arts Commission’s liaison with the Newport Beach Arts Foundation August 2019-June 2020.

The City Arts Commission is comprised of seven members, appointed by the Newport Beach City Council to act in an advisory capacity on matters pertaining to artistic, aesthetic, cultural and historical aspects of Newport Beach. The City Arts Commission provides various arts programs and events throughout the year, for the cultural enrichment of our community, including visual, educational and performing arts.

For more information about the City Arts Commission, visit the City of Newport Beach website: www.newportbeachca.gov/culturalarts.

For questions, please call (949) 717-3802, or send email to: [email protected]