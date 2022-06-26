Newport Beach City Council Meeting Agenda for June 28

Share this:

By Grace Leung, Newport Beach City Manager

Our next City Council meeting is Tuesday, June 28. Items of interest are highlighted below. The entire agenda and reports can be viewed here: https://www.newportbeachca.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/68238/72.

A closed session will begin at 4 p.m. followed by the regular session at 4:30 p.m. Agenda items include:

Newport Pier and McFadden Plaza area rehabilitation study. The City Council will consider a $198,500 contract with SWA Group of Laguna Beach to study potential improvements to the Newport Pier and surrounding areas.

Tustin Avenue street closure. The Council will consider a staff recommendation to remove temporary barricades at the north end of Tustin Avenue at Cliff Drive and reopen the roadway to vehicle traffic, which would conclude a trial street closure.

Balboa Island bench replacement. The Council will review recommendations by an ad-hoc subcommittee regarding the replacement of benches on Balboa Island located in public areas.

Annual appointments to boards and commissions. The Council will vote on appointments to the Board of Library Trustees, Building and Fire Board of Appeals, City Arts Commission, Civil Service Board, Harbor Commission, Planning Commission, and Parks, Beaches and Recreation Commission.

Annual appointments to committees. Council members will consider appointments to the Finance and Aviation committees.

Drought-related water declaration. The Council will vote on a staff recommendation to declare “no surplus water” and a level two water shortage, and direct staff to implement additional water use restrictions and public education to encourage water conservation.