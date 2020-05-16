Newport Beach City Hall to Begin Phased Reopening on Monday, May 18

Share this:

Newport Beach City Hall will begin reopening to the public on Monday, May 18, with strict practices in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

All members of the public visiting City Hall will be required to wear a face covering, and the number of people entering the building will be limited and managed by City staff.

On May 18, the Permit Center will reopen for public business. On May 26, the Building and Safety Counter will reopen.

By June 1, the City plans to reopen all City Hall services to the public, with face covering and physical distancing required at all times.

City libraries, the OASIS Senior Center and community centers remain closed until further notice.