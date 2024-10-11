Newport Beach City Manager Update: Balboa Trolley, Flood Insurance

Share this:

By Grace Leung, Newport Beach City Manager

The Balboa Peninsula Trolley, the free summer shuttle service presented by the City with grant funding from the Orange County Transportation Authority, will continue to serve Newport Beach residents and visitors through 2031, with improvements and potential local transit expansions over the next several years.

At a City Council study session on Tuesday, Sept. 24, the Council heard recommendations from an ad hoc committee that has been meeting for several months to discuss possible improvements and expansions of the current service.

Following the presentation, Council members supported continuing trolley operations on summer weekends and holidays for seven more years, through 2031.

Council members also supported staff returning with a contract to purchase several new trolleys of a different type – more traditional, open-air vehicles reminiscent of Orange County’s historic Pacific Electric red car trolleys. The new trolleys, fueled by compressed natural gas, are not available in 2025 but would be ready for operation in summer 2026. The 2025 season will continue to operate with the van shuttle buses that have been in use for the past seven years.

In addition, City staff will study options to potentially expand transit service to connect other areas of Newport Beach to the Peninsula trolley, specifically Balboa Island, Corona del Mar and Newport Center, in a citywide network to enhance mobility and accessibility for residents and visitors.

The Balboa Peninsula Trolley system, which includes 22 stops and free parking at the City’s Avon Street parking lot, served more than 20,000 riders between Memorial Day and Labor Day this year. For the past seven years, about 80 percent of the cost has been supported by grants from OCTA Measure M2. OCTA grants may cover as much as 90 percent of the trolley service through 2031.

Discounted Flood Insurance

Newport Beach residents and business owners with properties in flood hazard zones are eligible for discounted flood insurance rates beginning this week.

Effective on Tuesday, October 1, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has upgraded Newport Beach’s flood insurance classification under the Community Rating System (CRS) from a Class 7 to a Class 6. The upgraded class rating translates to an additional 5% reduction in flood insurance premiums, for a total reduction of 20%.

All policies issued or renewed on or after October 1 will qualify for the additional discounts on flood insurance premiums. This applies to all homes and businesses with government-backed mortgages in special flood hazard areas that are required to have flood insurance. Other homes and businesses in lower-risk areas are eligible for a 10% discount on flood insurance premiums.

The CRS is an incentive program that recognizes and encourages community floodplain management practices that exceed the minimum requirements of the National Flood Insurance Program. By implementing measures that go above and beyond the baseline standards, communities like Newport Beach are better prepared for flood events and can qualify for lower flood insurance rates for residents and businesses.

This achievement is a testament to Newport Beach’s ongoing efforts to mitigate flood risk and create a more sustainable, resilient community. I’d like to recognize our Community Development Department staff for this milestone in the City’s proactive floodplain management efforts.

Residents and business owners are encouraged to check their premium statements or call their insurance companies to ask about the discounts.

If you have questions about how floodplain management impacts your planned remodel, addition, or new building, please visit our Permit Center at City Hall (100 Civic Center Dr., Bay 1C) or call (949) 644-3200.

NBPD Presents ‘911 for Kids’ at Newport Heights

The Newport Beach Police Department recently presented the “911 for Kids” program at Newport Heights Elementary.

The program helps children to understand how and when to dial 911, and empowers them with vital knowledge and skills that could save lives. NBPD officers engaged students with interactive activities that made learning about emergency situations both fun and informative.

The children learned to recognize emergencies, understand what information to share when they call 911, and other ways to feel more confident in critical situations.

Free Financial Planning Begin

The Newport Beach Public Library Foundation presents “It’s Your Money!,” a free series of six financial workshops. The sessions will be on Mondays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. from September 30 through November 4 at the Central Library, Friends Meeting Room, 1000 Avocado Ave.

Community members are invited to attend all sessions or select sessions in this free series The instructors are local, fee only financial advisors; none of the speakers are licensed to sell any financial products.

For more information and schedule details visit the Newport Beach Public Library Foundation website: www.nbplf.foundation/programs.

Free Oct. 13 Concert to Feature Jazz, Swing Tribute Band at Marina Park

The City of Newport Beach Arts Commission will present its annual Autumn Concert featuring the Gotham City Swingers, a jazz and swing tribute band, on October 13 from

4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Marina Park, 1600 W. Balboa Blvd.

Bring your low-slung beach chairs and blankets and enjoy an evening in a fun atmosphere. Pack a picnic dinner or purchase from on-site gourmet food trucks. Alcohol is not permitted. Admission and parking are free.

McFadden Square Beautification Project Now Underway

After a busy summer season, the City’s Public Works Department is actively refreshing and beautifying the McFadden Square area.

Staff members have been busy implementing a variety of projects, including landscaping and turf renovation; planter wall and bench repairs; brick and concrete ribbon repairs; new paint for bollards, bike racks, sign struts and striping; power washing; and detailing of monuments and plaques.

This work will help improve and preserve this historic location as a community attraction and gathering place for residents and visitors.

Free Mulch Giveaway, Document Shredding and E-Waste Disposal

Newport Beach residents are invited to bring documents and household electronic waste for free shredding and disposal on Saturday, October 19 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Newport Beach Corporation Yard, 592 Superior Ave. Free bags of mulch will be available for pickup (up to five 30-lb. bags per car).

The entrance to the event will be via Superior Avenue only. Residency will be verified; please bring identification.

Residents can bring up to 10 standard file boxes for shredding and household e-waste for disposal. No other household hazardous waste will be accepted. No batteries or medical waste please.

For more information visit www.newportbeachca.gov/shred.