Newport Beach City Manager Update

By Grace Leung, Newport Beach City Manager

The City has introduced a new resource in the ongoing effort to address issues related to homelessness: a trespass authorization letter for business and property owners experiencing unauthorized trespassing.

The Newport Beach Police Department trespass authorization letter designates the police department to act as your agent. It grants our officers the authority to request persons who are trespassing to leave your property pursuant to Penal Code section 602(o). Refusal to do so will constitute a trespassing violation and the individual will be subject to arrest.

This authorization allows our officers to take enforcement action when you are not on your property, or after business hours, without having to contact you. The letter must be executed before a notary and delivered to the NBPD by email, first-class mail or in person. The authorization will remain in effect for 12 months unless terminated in writing prior to expiration.

Visit the NBPD website at https://www.nbpd.org/what-we-do/services/trespassing for more information and to download the authorization letter.

For any questions regarding the authorization letter process, please contact the NBPD at (949) 644-3682.

Summer Camp Registration Now Open

Get ready to “ride the wave” of summer fun at Camp Newport, with hundreds of enriching full and half-day camps across Newport Beach.

Hit the waves in surf and bodyboarding camps or dive into local marine life with ocean adventure programs. Set sail with OCC Sailing & Seamanship or paddle out in a beach camp. Harness skills in active camps like soccer, futsal, pickleball and more. Unleash your inner rockstar, thespian, chef, scientist or artist in our STEM-focused and creative arts camps.

Secure your spot by April 10 for a 10 percent or more discount on most camps. Visit www.CampNewport.com.

Fire Dept. Offers Community Preparedness Education

Newport Beach Fire Department (NBFD) staff members have been busy visiting various community events and HOA meetings to present important information on wildfire safety, including a recent Speak Up Newport community forum that drew about 80 people.

Attendees were shown photos and videos from the recent Palisades Fire. Fire Captain Cameron Hutzler gave a firsthand account of his experience during the Palisades Fire, detailing how he and his crew were deployed to the scene.

Additionally, CERT Coordinator David Gibson showed community members how to prepare, with valuable tips on personal readiness and safety measures. The program covered best practices in wildfire preparedness, home hardening, and maintaining wildfire insurance, along with expert advice on how to help protect properties and communities from future wildfire threats.

If you would like a disaster preparedness presentation and more information tailored to your specific community or homeowners association, please contact our Disaster Preparedness Line at (949) 644-3112 or email us at nbCERT@nbfd.net. The City is ready to provide resources and training to help ensure your neighborhood is prepared.

Meet “Count My Lies” Author Sophie Stava April 8

Join us for an evening with Sophie Stava, author of the new thriller “Count My Lies,” on Tuesday, April 8, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the Friends Room, Central Library, 1000 Avocado Ave. “Count My Lies,” a thriller, was named the Good Morning America Book Club pick for March. This event is free; registration is recommended.

Books will be available for purchase/signing from Lido Village Books. The first 25 people to arrive will receive a free copy. Visit https://www.newportbeachlibrary.org/calendar.

Students Invited to Apply for College Scholarships through April 7

The City is now accepting scholarship applications from Newport Beach college-bound seniors and transfer students. The City’s Ackerman Scholarship Program was established to assist qualified students in obtaining a higher education. Funds for the program are provided through an endowment from the Ackerman Trust. Scholarships may be used for tuition, books, laboratory and/or academic fees. This year there will be seven $700 scholarships awarded. For eligibility criteria and other information visit www.newportbeachca.gov/scholarship. The deadline to apply is Monday, April 7 at 5 p.m.

Waste Sorting and Recycling

As the City, CR&R and our residents continue to work together to keep Newport Beach clean and reduce environmental impacts, I would like to remind everyone of the importance of properly sorting waste using the three-cart recycling system.

By taking a few extra moments to separate recyclables and organics from landfill waste, we can significantly reduce what ends up in local landfills and help protect the environment.

Here’s a quick guide to ensure waste goes into the right cart.

Blue-top Cart: Mixed Recycling (clean and dry).

Metal – Empty aerosol and paint cans, aluminum/tin/food/juice cans, aluminum foil.

Paper and cardboard – Junk mail, magazines, phone books, newspaper, cereal/cracker boxes, white and mixed-color paper, wrapping paper, paper gift bags.

Plastic – Drink bottles, detergent containers, water bottles, milk containers (empty and rinsed).

Glass – Bottles and food jars.

Green-top Cart: Organics (for composting and food waste).

Kitchen Scraps – Fruits, vegetables, meat, poultry, dairy, eggshells, seafood, bread, grains, coffee grounds, food-soiled paper, fats/oils/grease.

Yard Waste – Grass, leaves, flowers, weeds, tree branches, prunings. No palm fronds.

Black-top Cart: Landfill (Non-recyclable, non-compostable waste).

Mixed-material products (plastic/metal combinations).

Coated materials.



Waxed paper and milk cartons.

Plates, cups, napkins, paper towels.

Non-numbered plastics, candy wrappers, chip bags, plastic film.

Pet waste/litter.

Mirrors, broken glass, ceramics.

Coffee pods/K-cups.

Bones, clothing, plastic bags.

For more information please visit https://crrwasteservices.com.

For help with any issues related to refuse and recycling, please contact CR&R at (949) 667-4158 or NewportBeach-Recycles@crrmail.com.

City Completes Repaving of Superior Ave., Hospital Rd.

The City’s Public Works Department has nearly completed a $1.9 million repaving project at Superior Avenue and Hospital Road.

The project involved reconstructing deteriorated concrete sidewalks and curbs, adding median landscape improvements, and repaving Superior Avenue from West Coast Highway to Placentia Avenue and Hospital Road from Newport Boulevard to Placentia Avenue.

The improvements enhance the condition and aesthetics of the roadways for pedestrians, cyclists and drivers.

Additional ancillary work such as signage, final striping, and the installation of traffic signal detector loops is expected to be finalized by the end of March. These activities were delayed because of the recent rains.

Thank you to our community for your patience and cooperation during this and other infrastructure improvement projects.

Celebrity Classic Raises $50,000 for Fire Department Foundation

The Newport Beach Fire Foundation recently received $50,000 from the inaugural Newport Beach Celebrity Classic golf tournament to support first responders and wildfire recovery efforts.

The Newport Beach Fire Foundation is the official nonprofit group that supports the Newport Beach Fire Department (NBFD).

The March 16 celebrity tournament, which preceded this week’s Hoag Classic, raised a total of $200,0000 for fire relief efforts in Southern California. The event brought athletes and celebrities to the Newport Beach Country Club for a competitive round of golf to benefit a worthwhile cause. NBFD Firefighter/Paramedic Chad Duncan, who helped battle the Los Angeles wildfires as part of Newport Beach’s mutual aid team, participated in the tournament.

For more information on the Foundation, please visit www.nbfdfoundation.org/.