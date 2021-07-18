Newport Beach Concerts on the Green Return Starting July 25

Share this:

Live music returns to Newport Beach starting July 25 when the City of Newport Beach Arts Commission kicks off its annual Summer Concerts Series on the Green, featuring an array of performers presenting monthly concerts through October, 2021.

Bring a low-slung beach chair and blankets and enjoy an evening in a fun atmosphere. Pack a picnic dinner or purchase from on-site gourmet food trucks. No alcohol is permitted.

The first three concerts are held on the Newport Beach Civic Center Green (100 Civic Center Drive, Newport Beach), while the October concert is at Marina Park on the Balboa Peninsula.

Admission and parking are free, on a first come, first served basis. Visit https://www.newportbeachca.gov/culturalarts for more information.

2021 SUMMER CONCERT SERIES

July 25: The Sully Band / 6 – 7:30 p.m.

The Sully Band is a rhythm and blues band playing covers and originals with their unique ten-piece sound. They were recently named the 2020 San Diego Music Awards’ “Best Live Performer.” Select band members have garnered Grammy and Tony Awards nominations and have performed and recorded with industry notables such as Eric Clapton, Lionel Ritchie, Michael Jackson, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Cheap Trick, REO SpeedWagon and others.

August 22: DSB / 6 – 7:30 p.m., Civic Center

DSB (Don’t Stop Believin’) has been highly revered as the world’s greatest tribute to Journey. They have captured the signature sound of renowned vocalist Steve Perry and Journey in their prime. Complete with a band of world-class musicians, DSB remains true to Journey’s musical legacy and delivers a nostalgic concert experience.

September 26: Santanaways / 6 – 7:30 p.m.

SantanaWays is an electrifying latin and blues rock band that has inspired audiences in Southern California since its formation in 2012. SantanaWays pays homage to the music of Santana in the purest manner by bringing out the heart and soul of the music.

October 17: Shelley Rusk / 4 – 5:30 p.m.

As a professional singer, Shelley Rusk has worked for music artists such as Johnny Mathis, Dolly Parton, Donna Summer, Sandi Patty, Ray Boltz and Bill Gaither both in the recording studio and in concert. The Shelley Rusk Band will be performing songs from some of Broadway’s greatest musicals of all time.

PARTICIPATING FOOD TRUCKS

SOHO Taco Truck – July 25 and September 26

Barcelona on the Go – August 22

Sugar N Spice – July 25, August 22, September 26, October 17

Coconut Truck – October 17