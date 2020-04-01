Newport Beach COVID-19 Parking and Citation Update

On the City of Newport Beach website, the City has posted a notice it is taking steps to help reduce the impacts of parking restrictions on residents as part of the City’s COVID-19 response, including suspending tickets for street sweeping.
As of Monday, March 30:
- The City has temporarily suspended all ticketing for street sweeping.
- The City is not enforcing time limits in restricted parking areas (for example, 2-hour zones).
- With the beach parking lots closed, the City is allowing anyone with a City Parking Permit (Master, Annual (Blue Pole) and Overnight Parking) to park in any legal space without feeding a meter and pay station.
- Residents with an overnight parking permit can park in the B Street Lot at any time.
However, the City will continue to issue tickets for violations that impact public safety and/or circulation, including:
- Tickets will be issued for standard parking violations such as double parking, parking at a red curb, or violating time limits at yellow and green curbs. This is critical for emergency response and to maintain circulation for essential business services.
- Citations will be issued for blocking alleys and other traffic entrances.
- To maintain circulation in impacted areas, those parking in metered spots without a parking pass are expected to pay.
- The City’s intent is not to issue parking citations, but to encourage compliance in a manner that protects public safety and allows access for critical deliveries and other essential services during the COVID-19 response.
To pay or appeal a parking citation visit pticket.com/nb.