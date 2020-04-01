Newport Beach COVID-19 Parking and Citation Update

Share this:

On the City of Newport Beach website, the City has posted a notice it is taking steps to help reduce the impacts of parking restrictions on residents as part of the City’s COVID-19 response, including suspending tickets for street sweeping.

As of Monday, March 30:

The City has temporarily suspended all ticketing for street sweeping.

The City is not enforcing time limits in restricted parking areas (for example, 2-hour zones).

With the beach parking lots closed, the City is allowing anyone with a City Parking Permit (Master, Annual (Blue Pole) and Overnight Parking) to park in any legal space without feeding a meter and pay station.

Residents with an overnight parking permit can park in the B Street Lot at any time.

However, the City will continue to issue tickets for violations that impact public safety and/or circulation, including:

Tickets will be issued for standard parking violations such as double parking, parking at a red curb, or violating time limits at yellow and green curbs. This is critical for emergency response and to maintain circulation for essential business services.

Citations will be issued for blocking alleys and other traffic entrances.

To maintain circulation in impacted areas, those parking in metered spots without a parking pass are expected to pay.

The City’s intent is not to issue parking citations, but to encourage compliance in a manner that protects public safety and allows access for critical deliveries and other essential services during the COVID-19 response.

To pay or appeal a parking citation visit pticket.com/nb.